Young woman who suffered life-changing injuries in Donegal crash escapes jail for pub assault

A young woman who suffered horrific injuries in a tragic road traffic accident in Co Donegal has been given a suspended jail sentence in her absence.

Rachel Elliott (25), Rehal Road, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh was jailed for five months suspended for two years after she pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to a female on April 9.

The defendant, who is still in hospital, suffering from severe injuries was also ordered to pay £250 (€280) to the victim.

Rachel Elliott was seriously injured and two other young people, Shiva Devine from Belleek and Conall McAleer from Boa Island, died after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a wall in Bundoran, County Donegal last month.

The crash happened shortly after Rachel Elliott appeared at Fermanagh Magistrates Court in Enniskillen.

Since then she has been seriously ill in hospital.

The court was told yesterday by a defence solicitor that the defendant might not walk again.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court was told the defendant approached a woman in a pub in Enniskillen, punched the victim and then pulled tufts of hair from the injured party's head, before she was restrained by bouncers.

When initially questioned by police, Elliott said she did not recall much about the incident and said she was not able to identify herself on CCTV pulling the injured party's hair.

She also told officers that the victim had initially hit her.

Her defence solicitor said his client had posted a message on Facebook on August 1 showing her remorse for the incident.

District Judge Michael Renaghan said: "Pity she hadn't thought of it on the night"

The defence solicitor submitted that his client had entered an early plea, had accepted she was wrong and apologised for her actions which caused injury.

And the defendant's life had changed owing to the life-changing injuries she sustained in the crash in Bundoran.

The judge noted that the injured party had suffered mentally, physically and financially as a result of the incident.

He said it merited a custodial sentence.

In her public apology post on Facebook in August, Rachel Elliot wrote; "As many of you may know I did a terrible thing to a girl a few months back.. something I'm completely disgusted with myself for, something that I live with everyday and think about everyday.

"I Just want everyone to know how sorry I am and that I wish I could take that night back! I never realised how much damage I had caused and how many people I had hurt cause of my actions."

Ms Elliot wrote that she had "lived a life of hell" since April and "lost people that meant the world to me".

