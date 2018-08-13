Young woman involved in 'vicious' assault escapes conviction

A YOUNG woman who admitted her part in a “vicious” assault on a woman, who was pulled from her doorway and repeatedly hit, has avoided conviction.

Chantelle Craig (21) was involved in an assault on the victim, who was punched and kicked “on numerous occasions” on the driveway of her home.

Judge David McHugh struck out the charge, leaving Craig without a conviction, after she paid €250 compensation to the injured party and wrote a letter of apology to her.

As part of the restorative justice process, the defendant also completed 10 hours of voluntary work and attended anger management classes.

The defendant, of Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, had pleaded guilty before Blanchardstown District Court to seriously assaulting another woman.

The attack took place at Old Tower Crescent, Clondalkin, on April 3, 2016.

A number of other individuals were also charged in relation to the assault.

KICKED

The court previously heard that the victim was at her home when a car carrying four women pulled up outside.

A garda gave evidence that the victim was pulled from her doorway on to the driveway of her home, where two of the women “viciously” assaulted her.

It was alleged that they punched and kicked her “on numerous occasions”.

There was “clear” CCTV footage of the incident, said the garda.

A medical report on the woman’s injuries was previously presented to the court.

At the time, Judge McHugh noted that the woman had attended her GP and the results of a neurological examination that was carried out were normal.

The victim had made a complete recovery, the court was told.

Defence solicitor John Shanley said the case was before the court for finalisation, after Craig completed the restorative justice programme.

Mr Shanley asked the judge to leave Craig without a conviction, saying she had not come to the attention of the courts since the incident.

