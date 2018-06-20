Young woman in road smash that killed four friends to face trial next month

Dayna Kearney (22) appeared before Kildare Circuit Court in Naas yesterday. Ms Kearney, of Crossneen, Co Carlow, was driving a car that was involved in a collision with a van at Burtown, near Athy, Co Kildare, on January 6, 2015. Her four passengers - friends Gemma Nolan (19), Charmaine Carroll (20) and Niamh Doyle (19), all from Carlow, and Aisling Middleton (19) from Athy - all died in the crash. Ms Kearney herself was seriously injured, as were the van driver and his passenger.

The car Ms Kearney was driving ended up off the road from the impact of the crash, and the van it collided with burst into flames. Ms Kearney is charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving a dangerously defective vehicle.

The court was previously told that a jury will be required in the case. It has been before the court a number of times, and yesterday Judge Michael O'Shea listed it for hearing on July 10.