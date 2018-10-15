A YOUNG Dublin woman gouged a garda's eyes when she interfered in the arrest of a friend who became violent outside a B&B, a court has heard.

Young woman gouged garda's eyes as he tried to arrest friend - court hears

Kelsey Walsh (22) assaulted the officer as he was trying to restrain the man during a drunken late-night disturbance.

The case against her was adjourned for the production of a probation report.

Ms Walsh, of Landen Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Garda Peter Smyth, as well as public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Palmerstown Lodge B&B, Kennelsfort Road, on December 28, 2016.

Garda Sergeant Dara Kenny said officers went to deal with a man who was acting aggressively and trying to gain access.

When they arrived, Walsh was at the scene with the man and they were both told to leave but returned an hour later.

The man was arrested when he became violent. As they struggled, Walsh intervened, striking Gda Smyth with a open hand, hitting his right eye.

She then attempted to gouge his eyes with her fingers, Sgt Kenny said.

When she was arrested, she gave a different name and continued to be verbally abusive and to resist gardai.

Gda Smyth suffered bruising around his eyes and discomfort for a few days but made a full recovery.

Walsh had no previous convictions.

The man involved was "friendly with" Walsh but they were not in a relationship, defence solicitor Tony Collier said.

He had been "the more serious aggressor" and Walsh got involved to "extricate him" from the officers.

At the time, she was mixing with a very negative peer group and "a lot of alcohol and substances were used that night".

Since then, she was a "totally different person" and was about to start a clerical skills course.

She had never developed any addiction and now did not use drugs or drink alcohol.

Judge Ann Ryan said the case was serious but Walsh had made "great strides" and had not come to garda attention since.

The judge adjourned the case to December for a probation report.

Online Editors