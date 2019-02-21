Young woman claims boy (15) raped her in B&B bedroom

A young woman claimed she was raped by a 15-year-old boy, after she was badly beaten by another girl for refusing to have sex with him in a B&B during a St Patrick's Day outing.

The 19-year-old woman said the teen removed her clothing and raped her on the floor of a Kerry B&B.

The boy has denied charges of rape and attempted rape on St Patrick's Day in 2017 before a Central Criminal Court trial in Cork.

Opening statements were made in the trial before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven women and five men. The boy has maintained it was entirely consensual sex, with the young woman having accompanied him back to his B&B.

The complainant was 19 at the time, while the defendant was just 15.

Alice Fawsitt SC, for the State, said both were visiting Killarney from outside Kerry to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

The young woman travelled there with two female friends after getting her hair and make-up done.

All three young women booked into a B&B, consumed some vodka and whiskey before heading into town where they visited a pub and then a nightclub.

Ms Fawsitt said the complainant met the defendant in the nightclub. She went into a smoking area with him and twice rebuffed his attempts to kiss her.

However, she became separated from her friends and eventually went back to a different Killarney B&B where the defendant had booked a room. Over the course of the evening, a total of seven people arrived at the B&B, including the defendant and complainant.

Ms Fawsitt said during the evening a confrontation erupted between the complainant and one of the other young women. "Two causes have been given for this...[the complainant said] it was because she would not have sex with [the defendant]. This was why she was assaulted."

However, Ms Fawsitt said the other explanation was that the complainant was in a bed which she had not paid for in the B&B and then refused to leave the bed, giving "cheek" to the young woman whose bed it was.

Ms Fawsitt said the complainant suffered an assault in which she sustained a bad bite mark as well as injuries to her face and arms.

"She will say that after the beating she was lying on the floor between the two beds," Ms Fawsitt said.

It will be claimed the defendant then approached the young woman, unzipped her trouser suit from behind, pulled down her underwear and attempted to rape her.

The complainant will say the bedroom door was locked at this point and that she was raped. Ms Fawsitt said the jury will hear that, after sex, the complainant will say the defendant stood up and "smirked" before getting into one of the beds.

The young woman will say she got dressed, found the bedroom door to now be unlocked and immediately left the room.

She got a taxi back to her own B&B and, because she was in a very distressed state, her friends alerted the gardaí.

The trial heard the young woman was eventually taken to the sexual assault assessment unit in the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) in Cork.

Ms Fawsitt said a subsequent DNA test matched semen to the defendant. The defendant had voluntarily given a DNA sample to gardaí.

The jury was told the defendant will maintain the sexual intercourse that evening was entirely consensual.

It is expected the trial will last three days.

