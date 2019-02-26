Young woman allegedly raped by boy (15) in B&B room sent text messages pleading for help

A number of text messages pleading for help were found on the mobile phone of a young woman who claimed she was raped by a teenage boy at a Kerry B&B in a room containing five other people.

The defendant, who was then aged 15, has denied rape and attempted anal rape in the Killarney B&B on March 17, 2017.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a Central Criminal Court jury heard the complainant insist that she was also attacked by another young woman because she refused to get into bed with the 15-year-old defendant after accompanying him back to his B&B.

The trial heard that she only agreed to go back to the teen's B&B - after meeting him in a nightclub while out celebrating St Patrick's Day - when assured that other young women would be present.

The defendant insisted while sex did occur that evening, it was entirely consensual.

Detective Garda Padraig Doyle told the trial he conducted a forensic examination of a mobile phone belonging to the complainant.

It was found, within the phone's 'sent' folder, that there were a number of messages apparently pleading for help.

The texts found included: 'Help me,' 'I am hurt badly,' 'I need ye,' 'Girlss' and 'I am hurt'.

In a voluntary statement to gardaí on March 22, 2017, the boy maintained the sex was entirely consensual.

He went to Killarney garda station, accompanied by his mother, immediately when he became aware of the allegation against him.

The teen and his mother told gardaí he had been linked to the alleged incident via social media.

"She was flirting with me (in the nightclub). She was all over me.

"We went out into the toilets and we were kissing," the defendant told gardaí in a statement.

The teen had paid for both himself and the young woman to get into a nightclub - and had then bought her a drink in the club.

After returning to his B&B along with another young woman and a man, the defendant insisted the complainant consented to sex.

The trial heard that another young woman and man got into another bed in the bedroom. Three other individuals later arrived into the B&B room.

"(She/the complainant) pulled the blanket over (our) heads. (She) reversed herself into me and whispered: 'Put it into me'. I did it. She was happy with it. She wanted it. It was her will as well," the defendant told gardaí.

"She got her groove on - she was mad for it."

The defendant insisted that at one point the complainant was moaning in pleasure - but she said the sound was actually a cry for aid that no one responded to.

Disputed

Giving evidence by video link, the complainant rejected defence suggestions the sex was consensual and rejected the defendant's account of what happened that night.

"That is incorrect. We did not have sex - he raped me," she said.

The complainant disputed his version of events and claimed that, at one point, the defendant had placed his hand over her mouth.

She said she was physically assaulted by others in the B&B bedroom - but not the defendant - because she had refused to get into bed with him.

The trial continues.

Irish Independent