A YOUNG woman who allegedly fired a shotgun at a family, spraying a baby, the child's mother and a teenage boy with pellets, still remains in custody as she has yet to take up her bail.

Young woman (23) accused of firing shotgun at family yet to take up bail

Charlene Donovan (23) is alleged to have shouted "Daddy, come out, give me the gun, I'll blow him away" before firing two shots at members of the family, hitting three people.

She was granted bail at Blanchardstown District Court, despite garda objections, just before Christmas, but has yet to take up her bail. As part of her bail conditions, Ms Donovan must lodge €2,000 cash, as well as sign on daily at a garda station, observe a curfew, surrender her passport and have no contact with witnesses.

Ms Donovan was further remanded in custody with consent to bail when she appeared before the court this morning. A ban on the media from reporting her current address or the date of her next court appearance remains in place.

Ms Donovan, formerly of Parslickstown Gardens, Mulhuddart, was the second person to be charged in connection with a shooting incident there on December 11. She is accused of having a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Her father, Dan Donovan (48) was previously granted bail after being charged with possessing a shotgun and threatening to kill a man, Michael Collins, during the same incident. Ms Donovan made her third appearance before Blanchardstown court this morning.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said DPP's directions remain outstanding on the charge.

Defence lawyer Jennifer Jackson said Ms Donovan has not yet taken up her bail and there was consent to the case being adjourned.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case to an undisclosed date, saying the date was not to be reported. Ms Donovan spoke briefly with her lawyer but did not address the court during the short hearing.

Gardai had previously objected to bail, saying the background to the incident was an alleged ongoing feud between the Collins and Donovan families. In relation to the allegation, Garda Michael Parry Jones previously said an argument took place on the day of the shooting and it was alleged that Ms Donovan was in the front garden of her family home while members of the Collins family were in theirs.

It was alleged the accused was heard saying: "Daddy, come out, give me the gun, I'll blow him away." It was alleged that she went out of sight and returned with a shotgun, which she discharged towards members of the Collins family. Pellets sprayed the far side of the road, injuring a woman (29) and a 17-year-old boy who was holding an eight-month-old baby.

The court heard the woman suffered injuries to her hands and hip which required surgery. The baby sustained "significant pellet wounds" to both legs and feet, as well as a fractured ankle. Three rounds of shotgun ammunition were found in the front room of the Donovan family home and a sawn-off shotgun in the back garden after the incident, Gda Parry Jones said. Ms Donovan had allegedly fired the shots in daylight towards people who were directly in front of her, he added.

Online Editors