Young mum stole car at shops and crashed into a tree

Close

Andrew Phelan

A mother-of-two stole a car from a shopping centre, drove it off and crashed it into a tree in an incident that was “completely out of character,” a court heard.

Megan Craig (26) had suffered bereavements and was going through a “harrowing” time when she took a shopper’s car and crashed it. Craig was banned from driving for two years and fined €100 when she appeared in Dublin District Court.

