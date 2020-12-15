| 7.9°C Dublin

Young mother left baby alone in hotel room, with bottle of milk propped up beside him, court hears

Woman (22) facing charges of child neglect over claims she left four-month-old baby in wet and dirty clothes at Dublin hotel

The child has been in foster care since the April 2018 incident, Blanchardstown District Court was told. Expand

By Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG mother accused of child neglect left her baby alone in a west Dublin hotel room, in wet and dirty clothes and with a bottle propped up by a towel, a court has heard.

Gardaí were called and found the four-month-old in his buggy “abandoned” in the room while the mother (22) was allegedly out in an “intoxicated state”.

The case was adjourned after Blanchardstown District Court heard the woman has not yet decided how she intends to plead.

Privacy