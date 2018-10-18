Young mother appears in court following €500k drugs seizure

A YOUNG mother has appeared in court following the seizure of more than €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

A YOUNG mother has appeared in court following the seizure of more than €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

Sarah Clarke (24) was remanded in custody with consent to bail by Judge Patricia McNamara.

The accused appeared before Tallaght District Court this afternoon charged with possession of heroin for sale or supply at New Bancroft Place in Tallaght on October 17.

Ms Clarke was arrested following an operation by detectives into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Tallaght area.

Garda Daniel McFeely gave details of the arrest, charge and caution of Ms Clarke.

He said the accused was handed a true copy of the charge sheet and she made no reply to the charge after caution.

Sergeant Brian Cagney objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and the strength of the evidence.

Sgt Cagney sad the value of the drug was €595,000, subject to analysis. He said the drugs involved was heroin and cocaine, though Ms Clarke was only charged in relation to heroin.

Defence lawyer Stephen Montgomery asked the judge to grant bail, saying Ms Clarke was a single mother of one, and was of limited means. He said Ms Clarke could lodge cash of €500.

Judge McNamara said the allegations against Ms Clarke were serious.

She remanded Ms Clarke in custody with consent to bail in her own bond of €250 cash, as well as an independent surety of €10,000, lodge €5,000 in cash or two independent sureties of €5,000, lodge €2,500 cash.

As part of her bail conditions, Ms Clarke was ordered to sign on at her local garda station.

She was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear before the court again on October 25.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

Online Editors