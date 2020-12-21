Young man with drugs debt took to dealing on Facebook

Owen Hutton of Roseglen Avenue, Kilbarrack, charged with possession of cannabis to sell or supply.

A YOUNG man turned to drug dealing on Facebook Messenger when he built up a debt from his own addiction, a court heard.

Owen Hutton (21) was caught with more than €400 worth of cannabis in his pocket and evidence of dealing on the Messenger app on his smartphone.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he would consider leaving him without a conviction if a restorative justice report was positive and he donated €500 to charity.

Hutton, of Roseglen Avenue, Kilbarrack, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on patrol on Swan’s Nest Road, Kilbarrack, last January 17 when they spotted Hutton and another person.

There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from where they were standing, an officer said.

Six wrapped bags of cannabis were found in the accused’s coat pocket during a search.

The cannabis weighed 22g and was valued at €440.

In the course of his detention, the accused’s Facebook Messenger app was examined and there was “evidence of drug dealing on that app”.

Hutton was in debt at the time and had a drug addiction, his solicitor Rory Staines said.

He had been selling to pay off the debt rather than profiting himself.

Hutton had now dealt with his addiction and wished to travel abroad for work.

A conviction would be “catastrophic” for him, Mr Staines said.

