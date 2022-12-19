| 12.3°C Dublin

Young man who sexually assaulted friend in his home when they were teens avoids jail

The judge said she must sentence McCabe as a minor at the time of the offending, and detention should be a last resort

Joseph McCabe, of Beaufield Crescent, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Picture: Collins Expand

Isabel Hayes

A young man who took advantage of his friend and sexually assaulted her in his home when they were both teenagers has been given a suspended 18-month sentence.

Joe McCabe (21) pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of sexual assaulting his friend at his home address in Beaufield Crescent, Maynooth, Co Kildare on a date between March 2 and March 31, 2018. He was 17 years’ old at the time, while she was 16.

