Young man who filmed drugged boy being sexually assaulted by Order of Malta volunteer is jailed for five and a half years

A man who filmed a boy being orally raped after his co-accused who was molesting the child had rendered the victim unconscious with a pain relief drug has been jailed for five and a half years

Jordan Murphy (22) and his 31-year-old co-accused, Scott Browne, knew each other through their work with a voluntary paramedic organisation, the Order of Malta.

Murphy, of Ardconagh, Naas, Kildare, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to two charges of aiding and abetting in the sexual assault of a child on May 7 and 20, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to production of child pornography on May 7, 2018.

Murphy was 18 years old at the time and was driving the vehicle after Browne used an oxygen mask to force the teenage victim to inhale a pain relief drug before he sexually assaulted him.

Thirteen days later, another 15-year-old was sexually assaulted by Browne in a similar manner after he too was rendered unconscious when the older man forced him to inhale the drug.

The court heard that the earlier offences came to light after gardaí confiscated Murphy’s phone during a search of his home after the second victim made a complaint that he had been sexually assaulted.

The court heard Browne was the “prime mover” in the offences and Murphy did not obtain or administer the drugs, and did not participate in the sexual abuse of the victims.

Detective Garda Robert Whelan told Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing BL, prosecuting, that analysis of this phone revealed four videos which had been recorded by Murphy, including two videos of the 15-year-old being forced to inhale the drug and two videos of him being orally raped by the older man.

Browne received an 11-year prison term with 18 months suspended in May 2020.

Browne had pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to oral rape of one boy on May 7, 2018. Browne also admitted meeting the child for the purpose of sexual exploitation and aiding and abetting in the production of child pornography.

Browne further pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of another child on May 20, 2018. Finally, he admitted stealing items, including a vial of Penthrox and a carbon dioxide chamber, on an unknown date in 2018.

Penthrox is an analgesic used by medical practitioners, the defence forces, ambulance paramedics, sports clubs and surf lifesavers to administer emergency pain relief.

It is administered by attaching a vial of the liquid drug to a pipe-like device called a green whistle, which is then used to inhale the drug.

On Friday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott noted Murphy had come under Browne’s influence as a 15-year-old boy when Browne was 24 years old. He said it was important to understand Murphy had been a troubled teenager himself who had been plied with gifts by Browne.

He noted if it was not for his involvement with Browne, it was unlikely Murphy would have offended. He said Browne was the “prime mover” in the offences but Murphy had a high degree of responsibility and participation.

He said Murphy did not get or administer the drug, nor sexually assault either victim but he knew full well what was going on. He noted the video taken was a further humiliation and degradation.

Mr Justice McDermott noted in mitigation Murphy’s very early guilty plea, which he said was significant as a public acknowledgment of the offending. He said a trial may have been difficult and troubling for the victims.

He took into account Murphy’s remorse and lack of prior convictions but said the nature of the offending was such that he had to consider consecutive sentencing.

Mr Justice McDermott imposed consecutive sentences totalling seven and a half years and suspended the final two years on strict conditions. He also ordered Murphy to have no contact directly or indirectly with the two young men.

During the sentence hearing, the court heard that on two occasions Browne went to the homes of the victims and picked them up in a car driven by Murphy. He then administered the drug by either holding the whistle to the victim's mouth or holding an oxygen mask to their face.

On each occasion the victim was knocked out and awoke to find Browne sexually assaulting him.

The court heard that before the assaults Browne had carried out internet searches such as “nitrous oxide side effects”, “Penthrox and knock out”, and “how much Methoxyflurane does it take to knock you out”.

Methoxyflurane is the active ingredient in Penthrox, the court heard.

Medical evidence was given which stated that Penthrox should not be administered to anyone under the age of 18. The court heard that the whistle device used by Browne had been altered so that a filter had been removed. This alteration meant the effects of the pain relief drug would be four times more potent and would cause memory loss.

Det Gda Whelan agreed with Michael Bowman SC, defending Murphy, that his client “fell under the influence” of Browne when he was 15 years old.

Det Gda Whelan agreed that his client told them Browne would provide him with gifts, allow him drive his car and paid for his training.

Mr Bowman told the court that Murphy told gardaí “he was just minding his own business” in the front of the car during the sexual assaults of the teenager.

He also told gardaí that he believed that what was happening between Browne and the victim was consensual, but added “in fairness once the green whistle was produced, consent goes out the window”.

Mr Bowman handed psychological and probation reports into court as well as a letter of apology from Murphy which outlines his remorse and disgust at his actions.

He said Murphy’s circumstances as a young man were very difficult and he was vulnerable, isolated and lonely as well as bullied from a young age. He said Murphy fell into Browne’s “sphere of influence” as a 15-year-old boy and described him as his best friend.

He said Browne presented as a confidante to Murphy and someone in whom he could confide.

He asked the court to take into account in mitigation his early guilty plea, that there was no suggestion of any sexual motivation on Murphy’s part, the “malign” influence of Browne with whom Murphy has broken ties and the fact he has gained insight into his offending.