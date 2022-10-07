Young man jailed for ‘persistent’ harassment of teenage girl with explicit online messages

A young man who engaged in the “prolonged, persistent and serious” harassment of a teenage girl by sending her hundreds of sexually explicit messages has been jailed for 16 months.

Lawyers for Eoin Hickey (23) of Moyne Road, Ranelagh, Dublin, told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that he was unable to stop his behaviour even after gardaí warned him as a result of his poor cognitive abilities.

The victim, now aged 20, told the court in a victim impact statement that Hickey had stalked her relentlessly online, setting up hundreds of fake online accounts to contact her to get around online safety measures.

She said she feared her stalker was someone from her school and she became afraid of going to school and of going out. The court heard that Hickey sent the woman videos showing a male masturbating, as well as obscene messages.

She was aged 15 to 18 at the time of the harassment from November 2017 to July 2020, while Hickey was aged 18 to 21. The woman did not know him and Hickey, who chose her randomly, never attempted to arrange to meet, the court heard.

The woman said she was in a constant state of terror and she continues to have extreme trust issues with men.

“This man has stalked me in the most depraved manner. He always found a way of contacting me. I felt completely violated,” she said in a statement read out in court by prosecuting counsel, Fiona McGowan BL.

Phillip Rahn SC, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan that at the age of 14 Hickey was diagnosed with developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder. A 2018 assessment of his emotional maturity and life skills found Hickey's ability to self regulate and inhibit behaviour when necessary was extremely low.

Counsel said Hickey's culpability was lowered by his lack of ability to stop himself. He said that his client has since put support structures in place to prevent him reoffending.

Hickey pleaded guilty to harassment on dates between November 2017 and July 2020.

Sentencing him, Judge Nolan said the harassment carried out by Hickey was “prolonged, persistent and serious and had a serious effect” on the young woman.

He said Hickey failed to stop harassing the teenager even after he was approached by gardaí and warned to stop.

Judge Nolan accepted that Hickey has his own challenges, but he said he believed Hickey must have known “to some degree” that what he was doing was having an effect on the injured party. He said that if Hickey had stopped when warned by gardaí then things might have turned out differently.

“This is a serious case and it's a sad case,” Judge Nolan said. “A young lady's life has been interfered with and it's a sad case where a judge has to impose what could be seen as a harsh sentence on a person with challenges.”

He handed down a sentence of three years and suspended the final 20 months on a number of conditions, including that Hickey have no further contact whatsoever with the young woman.

The court heard that the victim went to gardaí in March 2018 reporting that since July 2017 she had received numerous friend requests and explicit messages from various profiles.

Some of the profile names bore resemblance to the names of the victim's real friends. She was receiving around eight messages a day.

Gardai linked one of the accounts to Hickey and went to his home where he lives with his parents. They told Hickey that he was communicating with a child and that he should stop.

Hickey told gardaí at the time that he didn't realise the victim was a child but he then continued to send explicit messages and videos to the teenager on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

On July 2, 2020, he attended Blackrock garda station by appointment with his solicitor and nine days later he sent another sexually explicit video.

On July 17, 2020, he went back to the garda station alone. He told gardai he had sent the messages because he wanted someone to take an interest in him romantically and sexually and that girls had never taken an interest in him.

He described being bullied at school and admitted sending all the messages to the girl. He subsequently pleaded guilty to harassment.

Mr Rahn said his client now understands what he was doing was wrong. He said Hickey is now working in a restaurant and is playing with a rugby club for people with special needs.

A reference from a mother whose son is also in this club described Hickey as patient, empathetic and kind towards other players.