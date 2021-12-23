Young man is sent for trial on knife possession charge

A YOUNG man accused of possession of a knife has been sent forward for jury trial.

Rainers Kirvelis (23) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

The accused, with an address at Brega, Hamlet Lane in Balbriggan, is charged with possession of a knife at Hamlet Lane in Balbriggan on August 16, 2021.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

It was noted by the State solicitor that the matter was to go before the ordinary courts.

Judge Dermot Dempsey gave the accused the formal alibi caution, warning him he had 14 days to provide to the State details of anyone he proposed calling as a witness.

The judge assigned a defence solicitor and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Mr Kirvelis was remanded on bail in his own bond of €300 to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in February.

Judge Dempsey ordered that a video copy of an interview that gardaí conducted with the accused should be given to the accused man’s legal team.

The State solicitor said it was unclear whether gardaí had interviewed Mr Kirvelis.

Judge Dempsey said a video -copy of the interview, if it had occurred, should be provided to the accused man’s legal team.

The accused has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charge.

