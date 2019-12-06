Young man found not guilty of murdering father-of-four who was beaten in pub assault

Michael Dineen (28) had denied the murder of Patrick 'Ginty' O'Donnell (36) in Willie Andie's Pub in Mitchelstown, Co Cork on June 1 2018.

He had pleaded guilty to Mr O'Donnell's manslaughter at the opening of his trial.

Dineen was acquitted of murder by decision of a Central Criminal Court jury of seven men and five women in Cork following a two week trial.

The defendant was remanded in custody pending sentencing on March 2 next.

Sentencing will take place after a report from the Probation and Welfare Service and victim impact statement are submitted.

The trial, before Mr Justice Alexander Owens, was told that, after the confrontation between the defendant and the deceased, Dineen walked bare-chested onto the main square in the north Cork town and shouted: "I am the King of Mitchelstown."

One witness also testified that Dineen, whose hand was blood-stained, walked out of the pub that evening and said: "'I killed him, I killed him' in front of shocked witnesses.

Minutes earlier, Dineen had banged on the pub counter as he demanded a pint of water so he could "wake up Paddy" (the deceased).

The trial heard that it took an ambulance 45 to 50 minutes to arrive at the scene that night, having to travel to Mitchelstown from Tipperary.

Former Chief State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy told the jury of seven men and five women that Mr O'Donnell died from inhalation of blood and teeth relating to blunt force trauma to the head.

Seven of Mr O'Donnell's teeth were knocked out - two of which were later recovered from his airways and his thorax.

His nose was also completely flattened.

In opening the case, Tim O'Leary SC, for the State, said it was their contention that Mr O'Donnell was pulled to the ground where he sustained a violent assault.

The State argued that the assault continued even after Mr O'Donnell was left unresponsive.

Pub landlady, Teresa Walsh, said Mr O'Donnell had been repeatedly punched by the defendant even after he became unresponsive on the floor.

"Michael was boxing him and boxing him and boxing him in the face," she told the trial.

"He was not capable of defending himself.

"He kept punching him - I tried to tell him to stop and he would not stop. I screamed at him to stop but he would not stop for me."

Witness Chloe Dingivan-O'Connell told how she had gone to help Mr O'Donnell after finding Teresa Walsh standing outside the pub and looking "terrified."

The young woman, who was pregnant at the time, said that Mr Dineen then came out of the pub.

"He said: 'I killed him, I killed him.' He came towards me but I veered off and went into the pub."

She said that Mr O'Donnell was lying on his back on the pub floor with his face covered in blood.

"He was all bashed up - (it was) really bad. He looked dead, gone."

She supervised giving CPR to Mr O'Donnell and immediately rang emergency services.

The witness said she had to persuade two other men present who wanted to go out of the pub to fight Mr Dineen to stay with her and help with CPR.

"I said helping (Mr O'Donnell) was more important," she said.

During chest compression, she said it appeared that Mr O'Donnell was trying to breathe.

"There were air bubbles of blood coming out of his nose," she said.

When paramedics arrived, they had to use their fingers to clear the blood from Mr O'Donnell's mouth and nose in a bid to allow him breathe.

Another witness, Ted Fitzgerald, said he was having a drink that evening in the front part of the bar and saw Mr Dineen approach the counter.

"He was banging on the counter - (saying) 'pint of water, pint of water, pint of water - I must wake up Paddy.' There was blood on his hand," he said.

The trial heard that earlier in the evening, the defendant and the deceased had hugged each other while drinking.

In a statement to Gardai, Dineen said he had been trying to defend himself that evening after being suddenly accused by the deceased of taking his pint and then being struck in the ear.

"I did not want to hit him - I had to hit him, I had no other choice. I feel numb at the moment. There is a man dead - I am very, very, very sorry.

"He has kids - life is too hard to be trying to make a lie or a mockery over the death of a friend," Dineen told Gardai.

