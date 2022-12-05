| 6.5°C Dublin

Young man fined €150 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Eimear Cotter

A young man who was stopped by gardaí on a street in the company of two other individuals has admitted a breach of Covid restrictions, a has court heard.

Cian McCrudden (22) apologised for his behaviour, saying he accepted he had broken the Covid rules. Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and fined McCrudden €150.

