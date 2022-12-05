Young man fined €150 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

A young man who was stopped by gardaí on a street in the company of two other individuals has admitted a breach of Covid restrictions, a has court heard.

Cian McCrudden (22) apologised for his behaviour, saying he accepted he had broken the Covid rules. Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and fined McCrudden €150.

The defendant, with an address at Derham Park in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, admitted a breach of Covid restrictions, in that he did, without reasonable excuse, leave his place of residence.

The incident took place at Hampton Street in Balbriggan on March 21, 2021.

Garda Stephen Murphy told Swords District Court he was on patrol on Hampton Street when he stopped the defendant in the company of two others.

Gda Murphy said the individuals were under the influence of an intoxicant.

The garda told the court restrictions were in place at the time, and he said he asked McCrudden for a valid reason as to why he was not at his place of residence.

Gda Murphy said McCrudden failed to engage with him.

The garda said he was aware the three men were residing at different addresses, and had no reason to be together.

The court heard that the defendant had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said McCrudden was now working in the North and had not come to garda attention since this incident.