Young man died after a hospital systems failure, says coroner

The mother of a young man who died after a hospital "systems failure" said her son was treated appallingly.

Angela McCloskey said John Paul (26) did not receive the treatment he required when admitted to Letterkenny General Hospital on October 12, 2016 suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

He was to be transferred to the care of a gastroenterologist for a possible bowel obstruction but there was a breakdown in communications and the condition of Mr McCloskey, from Hillhead, Buncrana, Co Donegal, deteriorated.

He had surgery on October 20 but died on November 22 after being transferred to Galway University Hospital. He suffered brain injuries following the perforation of his small bowel.

Ms McCloskey said one of the final things her son said to her was: "I don't know what's happening to me, Mummy. I wonder did our Lord suffer as much on the cross as I am suffering right now?"

She said: "He blanked me and stared at the wall. He never spoke a word from that night until he died. He was a corpse."

Ms McCloskey said she forgave all involved.

Galway West Coroner Dr Ciaran MacLoughlin said that when a person is admitted to hospital the patient has a reasonable expectation somebody will take overall charge of care.

But he said it was clear in the case of Mr McCloskey that this did not happen. After hearing evidence at the day-long inquest, he said there had been a systems failure in hospital.

Counsel for the HSE, Sasha Gayer, offered condolences to the family.

Irish Independent