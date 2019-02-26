Young man convicted of careless driving causing death of Katie Murphy (16) to be sentenced next month

A young man convicted of careless driving causing the death of a 16 year old girl following a Waterford collision will be sentenced next month.

Edward O'Shea (19) appeared before Waterford Circuit Criminal Court after being convicted last month of careless driving causing the death of Kate 'Katie' Murphy (16).

The Tramore teen died in a road traffic accident on the evening of October 5, 2016 when the Toyota car being driven by O'Shea collided with a wall at Cliff Road, Newtown in the seaside town.

Ms Murphy, of Castlewoods, Ballinamona, Waterford was a rear seat passenger in the car.

Katie Murphy, who was killed in a traffic accident

He was also convicted of careless driving causing injury in respect of two other female passengers in the Toyota he was driving.

Defence counsel, David Bulbulia BL, applied to the court for sentencing to be set for next month.

Mr Bulbulia said that the court would benefit from a report by the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS).

A car is removed from the scene of the crash in which Katie Murphy died. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

A short report was currently available but a more detailed report would, it was hoped, be ready for next month.

Conor O'Doherty BL, for the State, said sentencing in the matter would take some time and agreed to the adjournment.

He said the case was very "sensitive" and would, as a result, take some time to deal with.

Judge Eugene O'Kelly noted both the defence and State submissions.

He adjourned the matter until March 26 next.

Judge O'Kelly remanded O'Shea on continuing bail to appear again before Waterford Circuit Criminal Court next month.

