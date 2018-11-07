Young man accused of burglary raids on three businesses in one day - court hears

A young man has appeared in court accused of burglary raids on three businesses in south Dublin in one day.

Alex Kane (21) was remanded in custody after no bail application was made on his behalf.

Mr Kane, with an address at Mackintosh Park, Dun Laoghaire, is charged with three counts of burglary and one of unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

The offences are all alleged to have happened at locations in Stepaside, south county Dublin on November 6.

The three burglaries are alleged to have happened at Fleming’s Butcher’s, Simply Fresh shop and Borza Takeaway on the Enniskerrry Road, Stepaside.

He is accused of taking the vehicle at Stepaside Village.

Garda James Codd told Dublin District Court he arrested the accused at 12.53pm today at Dundrum Garda Station and he made no reply to the charges after caution.

Mr Kane was handed a copy of the charge sheets. The court heard the directions of the DPP were awaited.

The accused was not making any bail application at this time, his barrister told Judge Geraldine Carthy.

Judge Carthy remanded Mr Kane in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on November 14. He consented to appearing in that court via video link. The judge assigned free legal aid after the accused’s barrister made an application and there was no garda objection.

M Kane, dressed in a dark puffer jacket, addressed the court only to say “hello” as the judge greeted him.

The charges against the defendant are under the Theft and Fraud and Road Traffic Acts.

Online Editors