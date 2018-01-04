Young man (18) charged with murder of Japanese national in Dundalk

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Japanese national in Dundalk.

Mohamed Morei appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court charged with the murder of Yosuke Sasaki on January 3 last.

The accused appeared before Judge Gerry Jones, and the court heard that there were issues in confirming Mr Morei's nationality. Garda Inspector Martin Beggy told the court: "There is an issue with his nationality. That is undetermined at present."

Inspector Beggy also told the court that there was nothing "in common between the deceased and the accused." Giving evidence, garda Damien Welby said that he arrested the accused at 4.32 today at the Crescent.

Mr Morei was charged at 5.20pm and made no reply when cautioned. He charge was then read to him by an interpreter. Gda Damien Welby, of Blackrock garda station, was the unarmed officer who initially arrested the accused in the day the alleged murder took place.

Mohamed Morei is brought before a special sitting of Dundalk district court. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The accused made a number of outbursts during the brief court sitting, at different points exclaiming: "I'm not gay", "F*** you" and "I'm no Muslim". Defence counsel Barry Callan applied for free legal aid for the accused, that an Arabic translator be provided and that he be medically and psychologically evaluated.

There was no application for bail, and the accused will appear before Cloverhill court next Thursday, January 11 via video link.

A large garda security presence was put in place as the accused arrived at Dundalk district court, including members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

Several people had also gathered outside the courthouse, with Gardai forced to restrain a number of individuals who attempted to confront the accused.

