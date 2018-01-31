Young girl awarded €10k after nail penetrated her arm at adventure village

A metal nail penetrated the arm of an eight-year-old girl while playing in an adventure village in a Co Dublin shopping centre, the Circuit Civil Court has heard.

Barrister Rory O’Reilly told Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, that Sherry Ann Kargbo was playing in a “Pirate’s Village” in Swords Shopping Centre in August 2014 when the accident happened.

Mr O’Reilly, who appeared with O’Reilly Doherty Solicitors, said Sherry, who is now aged 11, had been with her father at the shopping centre and had been playing in a playroom of Adventure Village Limited, which trades as Pirates Village. Sherry, sued Adventure Village, which has its registered office at Upper Georges Street, Dunlaoghaire, Co Dublin, through her father, Andrew Kargbo, of Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin.

Mr O’Reilly told the court that a manager of the shopping centre called an ambulance when Mr Kargbo saw the nail having entered one part of her right forearm and had come out through another area of her arm. Sherry had been taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital emergency department where the metal object was removed and her wound dressed. She had been allowed home after treatment. She had been off school for a fortnight.

Counsel told Judge Groarke that the Injuries Board had assessed damages at an overall €10,000 which he was recommending to the court. Approving the offer with costs, Judge Groarke said it was an appropriate award.

