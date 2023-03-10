| 1.1°C Dublin

Young dad told gardaí they were ‘w**kers’

Eimear Cotter

A dad-of-one who “seems to have a problem with An Garda Síochána” called officers “w**kers” and “f**king c**ts” after they had been called out to investigate an alleged incident of criminal damage.

Luke Donnan (23) received a two-month sentence from Judge John O’Leary at Blanchardstown District Court.

