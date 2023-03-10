Young dad told gardaí they were ‘w**kers’

A dad-of-one who “seems to have a problem with An Garda Síochána” called officers “w**kers” and “f**king c**ts” after they had been called out to investigate an alleged incident of criminal damage.

Luke Donnan (23) received a two-month sentence from Judge John O’Leary at Blanchardstown District Court.

Judge O’Leary said Donnan seemed to have a problem with gardaí, who have a difficult enough job to do without having to face verbal abuse.

The defendant, of Foxdene Avenue in Clondalkin, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour on March 5, 2021.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said gardaí were called to Buirg An Rí Glen in Lucan following reports youths were causing damage to metal railings.

Sgt Callaghan said Donnan was aggressive toward gardaí, twice calling them “w**kers” and “f**king c**ts”.

The defendant had 13 previous convictions, the court heard, and was currently serving a four-month sentence.

Solicitor Simon Fleming said Donnan apologised to gardaí once he had calmed down.

Donnan was doing well in prison, and had linked in with the school and the gym. He was looking forward to getting home to his family, he added.