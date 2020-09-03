Young climate campaigners sue 33 countries - including Ireland - for failing to act on climate crisis

SIX young climate campaigners are taking 33 countries, including Ireland, to the European Court of Human Rights for failure to act on the climate crisis in a case led by an Irish human rights expert.

The six, aged from 8 to 21, are mostly from the Leiria district of Portugal where wildfires killed 120 people in 2017.

Hundreds more were injured, vast tracts of land were destroyed and the region continues to exist on a knife edge, suffering prolonged heatwaves and drought.

Dr Gearóid Ó Cuinn, a lecturer at the Irish Centre of Human Rights at NUI Galway, is the director of the London based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) which is taking the case.

"We have a strong case because we’re not using hypotheticals or models. We can demonstrate concrete, direct harm from climate change," he said.

"People were incinerated in their cars. The land was destroyed. People couldn't breathe the air. Children couldn't go outside."

If the youngest of the group, Mariana Agostinho, lives to 88, she will see the year 2100 by which time temperature rise is projected to be 4 degrees, with catastrophic consequences.

The case aims at forcing countries to do everything needed to keep the rise to 1.5 degrees, a point which is fast approaching.

According to the papers filed, that will mean reducing carbon emissions by 65pc by 2030 – a more dramatic reduction than the 40pc Europe is currently committed to and also more than the increased ambition of 55pc intended to be adopted under the new Green Deal.

This is the first case to bring climate change to Europe’s highest court and also the first time so many countries have been collectively sued in a climate litigation case anywhere in the world.

Along with the 27 EU member states, the countries sued are Britain, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia.

Gerry Liston, legal officer with GLAN, said the court first had to declare the case admissible and then decide it merited a hearing.

"We have asked for a decision to be made urgently given that time is an issue here," he said. "If successful, a ruling from the court would be legally binding, which makes it far more effective than countries simply adopting policies."

GLAN works with human rights practitioners and academics all over the world and has a team of five lawyers working full time on this case.

Lead barrister, Marc Willers QC, said: "One of our key aims in bringing this case is to persuade the European Court of Human Rights to provide an urgently needed direction to the member states of the Council of Europe that the human right to a safe and healthy environment requires them to take all necessary steps to address the climate emergency.

"If the court issues such a direction then that will further empower individuals who bring cases in domestic courts throughout Europe, seeking decisions which force their governments to tackle the climate crisis."

Online Editors