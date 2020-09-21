Young barrister got into car knowing it had just been stolen

A BARRISTER who got into a stolen car after the driver took the keys from a hotel changing area knew "skullduggery" was afoot but went along with it, a court heard.

Shauna Roe (28) suffered a huge loss of reputation after her crimes were reported widely in the media, and this had been a harrowing experience for her, lawyer Cahir O'Higgins said.

Horrific

Judge Gerard Jones sympathised with Roe at the publicity she had received saying it "must have been horrific".

Judge Jones ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing for six months, saying that if Roe stayed out of trouble he would leave her without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Homeleigh in Porterstown, admitted to being a passenger in a stolen vehicle at Finnstown House Hotel, Lucan on July 1, 2018.

Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court that Roe got into a stolen car with another individual.

Sgt Sweeney alleged this individual had taken the keys of the car from a bag in a changing area in the hotel.

Roe was also observed on CCTV getting into the car, which was later recovered.

Roe was subsequently arrested by gardaí and admitted to her part in the crime.

The court heard that Roe had a number of previous convictions, mostly for road traffic matters.

Defence solicitor Cahir O'Higgins said Roe, a single mother of one, had been a practising barrister but "things went very wrong" for her.

Mr O'Higgins said the defendant was very young, only 21, when she qualified as a barrister.

She had been taken advantage of by other individuals, and had made serious errors of judgment.

Mr O'Higgins said Roe had "not put a foot wrong in a long time", enjoyed the support of her parents and she hoped to restart her career.

He said Roe's behaviour in the past was "mind-bogglingly hard to understand".

In relation to this incident, Mr O'Higgins said Roe was an intelligent person and knew that "skullduggery was afoot" but she had gone along with it, rather than being the driving force.

Reputation

Mr O'Higgins said Roe's crimes had been reported widely in the media, this had been a "harrowing experience".

She had "suffered a huge loss of reputation", which was something she would have to live with for a long time.

Ordering a probation report, Judge Jones said Roe had made "plenty of mistakes" but it was time for her to grow up and "keep her nose clean".

Herald