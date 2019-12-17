Young athlete (15) awarded €44k damages after trip in city car park

A very accomplished young athlete, who suffered the agony of walking for weeks on an undetected broken bone in her right foot, has been awarded almost €44,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Breffni Gordon, counsel for 15-year-old Sophia Crawford, told Judge John O’Connor that an x-ray of her foot following a fall in Drury Street Car Park in Dublin three years ago had not revealed any bone injury.

Mr Gordon, who appeared with Murphy Coady Solicitors for the girl, said an MRI scan taken later while she was on holiday in Bahrain revealed she had a fractured fifth metatarsal in her right foot, the long bone on the outside of the foot that connects to the little toe.

The court heard that Sophia had been taken by her father Gerard Crawford to Royal Bahrain Hospital while on holiday following complaints of further pain and the fracture was discovered there.

A medical report by Child Consultant Antoinette D’Alton stated Sophia, whose parents live at Balkill Road, Howth, Co Dublin, had endured considerable suffering as a result of the accident which occurred when she tripped on an open drain shore at the Drury Street Car Park.

Sophia sued Park Rite, owners and operators of Drury Street Multi-Storey Car Park in Dublin’s city centre, through her mother Amanda Crawford.

The court heard she had been taken to hospital following the accident in April 2016 but the fracture had not been detected.

Mr Gordon said Sophia was an accomplished athlete and had played hockey and tennis for her school and was a keen sailor.

He said the Personal Injuries Board had assessed her claim for compensation at €43,763 and he was recommending the court accept the offer by the car park’s insurers.

Judge O’Connor approved the settlement with costs.

Online Editors