A DUBLIN man allegedly threatened to kill two detectives, warning them they would "get the same" as what happened to "your mate at the credit union".

A DUBLIN man allegedly threatened to kill two detectives, warning them they would "get the same" as what happened to "your mate at the credit union".

'You'll get the same as your mate at the credit union' - court told of man's 'threats' to gardaí

Jason O'Connor (40) is also alleged to have called the two officers "f**king scum" and repeatedly cautioned them to "watch yourselves".

The detectives told Blanchardstown District Court they believed the phrase "your mate at the credit union" was a reference to Det Gda Adrian Donohoe, who was shot dead at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth in 2013.

It is alleged that Mr O'Connor made the threats while gardai were executing a search warrant at his Mulhuddart home.

Mr O'Connor is also alleged to have shouted to detectives; "Don't worry, there'll be grenades and all going off in Blanchardstown by the time I get out" and "I don't give a f**k".

Judge David McHugh refused bail and remanded him in custody until Friday.

The accused, of Whitestown Grove, Mulhuddart, appeared before the court charged with seriously assaulting a man and producing a knife during the course of a dispute.

The knife assault allegedly took place at the Paddocks pub in Clonee last Saturday evening.

Mr O'Connor is further charged with making threats to kill or cause serious harm to two gardai, Det Sgt Shane McCartan and Det Sgt Joseph McLoughlin.

Those threats were allegedly made as gardai searched his home on Monday morning as part of their investigations into the alleged assault.

Det Insp Thelma Watters objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and the strength of the evidence.

Chief Supt Finbarr Murphy also objected to bail.

Det Sgt McCartan and Det Sgt McLoughlin also gave evidence at the bail hearing.

CCTV footage was shown to the court and an audio recording was also played.

Det Sgt McCartan and Det Sgt McLoughlin both gave evidence of the alleged threats, with Det Sgt McCartan alleging that Mr O'Connor said:

"Next time you come down my cul-de-sac, see what you're going to get, you p***k you, you'll get the same as what happened to your mate in Drogheda, at the credit union."

Det Sgt McCartan said he took this as a reference to his colleague Det Gda Donohoe.

Mr O'Connor is then alleged to have said to Det Sgt McCartan: "You f**king watch yourself, and you watch yourself too, McLoughlin."

Defence solicitor Brian Coveney told the court that Mr O'Connor enjoyed the presumption of innocence and was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

He also argued that the State had not made out its case for a refusal of bail.

However, Judge McHugh said the State had made its case and he refused bail.

The court heard the DPP's directions were outstanding on the charges.

Mr Coveney asked that Mr O'Connor receive medical attention while in custody.

He also asked for the warrant to be made out to Mountjoy Prison "for security reasons".

However, the court heard that the warrant must be made out to Cloverhill Prison as Mr O'Connor was going into custody, and where he ended up was "at the discretion of the prison authorities".

Mr O'Connor has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Herald