‘You really expect the court to believe that?’ – Disgraced ex-postman blames son (3) for opening stolen mail

Former mailman also convicted of possessing Class A drug

Paul Higgins

A former postman who admitted opening birthday cards looking for cash, attempted to blame his three-year-old child for opening the letters.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was highly sceptical of Craig Larkin’s claims, telling the 28-year-old that he didn’t “believe that for a moment”.

