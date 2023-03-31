‘You really expect the court to believe that?’ – Disgraced ex-postman blames son (3) for opening stolen mail

A former postman who admitted opening birthday cards looking for cash, attempted to blame his three-year-old child for opening the letters.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was highly sceptical of Craig Larkin’s claims, telling the 28-year-old that he didn’t “believe that for a moment”.

Larkin was also told it was his clear record that kept him out of jail.

Ordering him to complete 150 hours of community service, the judge warned Larkin it had been a “fine line” between that and jail, but that if he breached it in anyway, he would “have no hesitation in revoking the order” and sending the disgraced former postman to prison.

Larkin, from Kilbride Gardens in Antrim, had admitted that between January and May last year, he had stolen mail in transmission and that as a postman, he had interfered with mail.

Following a brief trial, he was also convicted of possessing the Class A drug cocaine on May 3, 2022.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court was told those offences were discovered as a result of a hit and run road traffic collision in late April, and a week later, police spotted Larkin’s Vauxhall Astra parked up.

A prosecuting lawyer described how officers forced their way into the car after they spotted a quantity of cocaine on the passenger seat.

It was when the car was searched that officers discovered both opened and unopened mail stashed under the passenger seat.

The court heard that a number of letters remained sealed, but six birthday cards had been opened.

Arrested and interviewed, Larkin refused to answer police questions and lodging a plea in mitigation today, defence counsel Thomas McKeever said that according to the defendant “his child had opened the mail out of curiosity”.

“You really expect the court to believe that?” enquired District Judge Broderick, “that such a child can distinguish between a card and a letter, that’s what you want me to believe?”

Conceding Larkin’s claims were “quite bizarre”, the barrister said those were his instructions, but the judge cut him short, stressing that “the more you repeat that it actually makes the case worse”.

Mr McKeever revealed that Larkin had been dismissed as a postman, had also lost his previous job over the offences, and had not yet told his current employer about the theft case.

Sentencing Larkin, Judge Broderick told him “What you have done is a very serious offence”.

“When people send a letter through the post, they expect it to remain intact and to be delivered in time,” said the judge, adding that while he did not believe the child had been opening the mail, he did think Larkin had been opening the cards looking for cash.

