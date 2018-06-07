A cousin of shooting victim Gareth Hutch was behaving erratically when gardai arrived on the scene and shouted at them "what took you so long to get here", a trial has heard.

'You f**king know who it is, do your job' - cousin of Hutch shooting victim told gardaí at scene, murder trial hears

When asked who was injured on the ground, Ross Hutch told a sergeant "you f**king know who it is, do your job".

The Special Criminal Court also heard the dead man's father, John Hutch, arrived at the scene of the shooting on a moped soon after the shooting, and told gardai the body on the ground was his son. Jonathan Keogh (31), his sister Regina Keogh (41) and Thomas Fox (31) have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Hutch on May 24, 2016.

Gareth Hutch was shot dead.

Mr Fox, of Rutland Court, Dublin 1, has also pleaded not guilty to possession of a Makorov handgun in suspicious circumstances on May 23, 2016. Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street.

It is the State's case that Jonathan Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, was heard express his intention to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting. It is alleged by the State that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and that Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

Ross Hutch

This morning, the court heard from Garda JP Costigan and Garda Amy Collins, who were the first officers on the scene. Gda Costigan said he and Gda Collins arrived at Avondale house at 10am. He said there was a large crowd in the car park.

He said he saw Ross Hutch, and an ambulance in the right hand side of the car park.

Gda Costigan said Mr Hutch approached him in an "erratic manner" and said to him "what took you so long to get here".

The garda said he saw a handgun in the middle of the car park. He radioed for garda assistance as there was a lot of people shouting. The area was then secured and cordoned off as a crime scene. Prosecuting counsel Paul Burns SC and Fiona Murphy BL then read a number of statements into evidence.

The court heard that Garda Jason Walsh arrived at Avondale house at 10.05am. He said there was a large crowd gathered in the car park, and they were "roaring and shouting". Gda Walsh said he recognised Ross Hutch. He was asked who was on the ground and he replied: "you f**king know who it is. Do your job".

A statement from Dr Sinead McArdle, consultant in emergency medicine at the Mater Hospital, was also read into court. Dr McArdle said she pronounced Mr Hutch dead at 10.38am on May 24, 2016. The deceased's father, John Hutch, said, in a statement read into evidence by Ms Murphy, that he formally identified the body as his son Gareth to Garda Fergal O'Flaherty in the chapel of the Mater Hospital, shortly before 1pm on the same day. The court also heard the chaplain of the Mater Hospital had earlier said a prayer over Mr Hutch's body, which was done at the request of his family.

A statement from State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy was read into court by Ms Murphy. Prof Cassidy said she completed the post-mortem on Gareth Hutch on May 24, 2016. She said that the cause of death was multiple gunshot injuries.

Prof Cassidy said Mr Hutch received four gunshot wounds, two to the back of the neck, one to the right upper chest and one to the lower back. She said there were signs of attempts at resuscitation on the body. Prof Cassidy said three of the bullets travelled from the back to the front of the body, and the bullets were recovered.

The fourth bullet travelled across the chest cavity and lodged in the left arm. Prof Cassidy said Mr Hutch suffered injuries to the neck, brain, ribs, both lungs, to the heart and he lost 2.5 litres of blood. The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.

Online Editors