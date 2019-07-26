A music festival, with DJs Al Gibbs and Jenny Greene headlining, has been refused a last-minute application to sell alcohol at the event.

'You can't sell tickets then give me a hard luck story' - judge refuses music festival licence to sell booze tomorrow

FLAME Festival, advertised as a one-day eco-friendly event in Co Meath with DJs performing over three stages, is to take place at Lisoran Farm in Julianstown, Co Meath starting from 2pm and finishing at 11pm tomorrow.

Organisers MiXiM Productions applied to Drogheda District Court today for the Occasional Dance Licence to allow alcohol to be sold at the festival under the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 1962.

However, as the application was only made a day prior to the event, Judge Dermot Dempsey said it "was too late for the event licence to be approved" and refused to grant it.

This means alcohol cannot be sold at the festival without securing the Occasional Dance Licence.

The court heard that a copy of the event plan was only handed into gardai on the morning of the court hearing.

The court also heard that so far 600 tickets have been sold for the festival which is now in its fifth year, with tickets priced at around €40 each.

The festival has been advertised as "jam-packed with Irish talent across three stages" with acts such as DJs Al Gibbs, Jenny Greene, Fish Go Deep, Elliot Adamson performing, along with many more.

Solicitor Patrick Goodwin asked Judge Dermot Dempsey if he would be willing to hear from the festival organiser in relation to the application.

However,the judge refused to hear from the event organiser as he said the licensing aspect "should have been dealt with beforehand."

"You can’t sell tickets and then give me a hard luck story," Judge Dempsey told the organiser.

"It’s too late for the dance licence to be approved," he added, and refused to grant the licence.

In an update on its Facebook page following the refusal of the licence, the organisers of the festival have informed those attending the event that it will now be Bring your Own alcohol.

However, it stipulated glass will not be permitted on site and will be confiscated at the gate. It also warned that alcohol is for personal consumption only.

