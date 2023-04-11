| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

latest ‘You cannot go forum shopping’ – Simeon Burke refused detention inquiry by second judge

Simeon Burke being escorted out of the Court of Appeal by gardaí in March. Photo: Sathishaa Mohan Expand

Close

Simeon Burke being escorted out of the Court of Appeal by gardaí in March. Photo: Sathishaa Mohan

Simeon Burke being escorted out of the Court of Appeal by gardaí in March. Photo: Sathishaa Mohan

Simeon Burke being escorted out of the Court of Appeal by gardaí in March. Photo: Sathishaa Mohan

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A second judge has refused to direct an inquiry into the lawfulness of the detention of Simeon Burke, a younger brother of sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke.

Ms Justice Melanie Greally accused Mr Burke’s sister Ammi of “forum shopping” after hearing an application from her on her brother’s behalf at the High Court sitting in Cloverhill this afternoon.

Most Watched

Privacy