A second judge has refused to direct an inquiry into the lawfulness of the detention of Simeon Burke, a younger brother of sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke.

Ms Justice Melanie Greally accused Mr Burke’s sister Ammi of “forum shopping” after hearing an application from her on her brother’s behalf at the High Court sitting in Cloverhill this afternoon.

Ammi Burke had attempted to make the same “habeas corpus” application, seeking an inquiry by the High Court under Article 40 of the Constitution, just five hours earlier to another judge, Mr Justice Mark Heslin, in the Four Courts.

Both judges concluded that she did not have standing as a “third party” to make the application.

Although she is a qualified solicitor, Ms Burke was not formally representing her brother when she made the applications. She said that should an order to be made for her brother’s production from custody, he would represent himself at any substantive hearing.

Mr Burke, a barrister-at-law student, has been held in Cloverhill Prison since being charged with a public order offence on March 7 following chaotic scenes at the Court of Appeal.

The 24-year-old and other members of his family were removed from the court by gardaí after shouting at judges and interrupting the delivery of a ruling in the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Enoch Burke.

Simeon Burke was subsequently charged with engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour.

Although Mr Burke has been free to take up bail, he has refused to do so, prompting District Court Judge John Hughes to remark that he remains in custody “on an entirely voluntary basis".

His trial is due to take place next Monday.

As well as an inquiry into his detention, the application made today on Mr Burke’s behalf also sought his immediate release and the quashing of his prosecution.

Ammi Burke opened an affidavit sworn by her brother in which he claimed gardaí used “excessive force” when they removed him from the courtroom.

Mr Burke claimed he was “violently dragged”, that his clothing was ripped and that he was “treated like an animal”. He alleged the actions of gardaí were deliberate and conscious and that when he queried them, a garda told him: “You’re an f-ing attention seeker”.

In the affidavit, Simeon Burke also claimed the District Court did not have jurisdiction to conduct a trial due to “a fundamental flaw on the face of the warrant”. He also alleged “none of the formalities of an arrest were complied with”, that he was not told he was being arrested, the reason for the arrest or the power of arrest.

Ammi Burke, who was accompanied in court by her brothers Isaac and Josiah, opened case law to Ms Justice Greally which she claimed showed she was entitled to bring the application on her brother’s behalf.

However, after considering the matter, Ms Justice Greally concluded Ms Burke did not have a right of audience.

The judge said she had been misled by Ms Burke about the entitlement of third parties to make an Article 40 application.

Ms Justice Greally said it was clear that this was “only permissible under the most exceptional of circumstances”.

She also criticised Ms Burke for bringing the application to her court when it had already been rebuffed by Mr Justice Heslin.

“When you are told your application is not being entertained, you cannot go forum shopping to another judge,” Ms Justice Greally said.

The judge reiterated a point made earlier by Mr Justice Heslin, that there was a mechanism, a paper-based application known as “the prisoner method”, through which a person in prison could make the application themselves.

Ammi Burke protested the decision, claiming Ms Justice Greally was “acting in total disregard of established law”. But the judge rose from the bench and left the court.

Earlier, Mr Justice Heslin refused to even hear any arguments from Ms Burke.

Prior to sitting, he instructed his registrar to tell her she did not have standing to make the application. Nevertheless, Ms Burke attempted to make it anyway when the judge appeared.

However, Mr Justice Heslin said he was simply not going to entertain an application by a family member when there was a mechanism through which a detained person could make it themselves.

Since being charged, Mr Burke, with an address at Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, has refused to sign a bail bond with a condition that he stay away from the Four Courts.

He has complained that he has missed examinations at King’s Inns due to being incarcerated.

But Judge John Hughes said last month that Mr Burke could be free “with one flick of a pen” if he wanted.

Mr Burke, his siblings Enoch, Ammi and Isaac and parents Sean and Martina were all physically removed from the Court of Appeal last month.

Around ten gardaí moved in after Mr Justice George Birmingham, the president of the court, abandoned his efforts to read out a ruling due to repeated interruptions and shouting by members of the family.

Mr Burke and his sister Ammi subsequently filed complaints with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission about the manner in which they were removed.

Members of the family, who are evangelical Christians and well known for their religious views, have clashed with judges on several occasions since Wilson’s Hospital School brought injunction proceedings against Enoch Burke last August.

The teacher was suspended by the Co Westmeath school after incidents in which he publicly objected, on religious grounds, to a request that teachers call a transgender student by a new name and by “they/them” pronouns.

He later spent 108 days in prison for contempt after defying injunctions restraining him from going to the school. He was sacked in January, a decision that is under appeal.

The High Court trial of the action between the school and Enoch Burke proceeded in his absence before Easter after he was excluded for contempt on the first day of the four-day hearing.

The teacher repeatedly clashed with the judge hearing the trial, Mr Justice Alexander Owens, and refused to accept a ruling rejecting concerns he had raised over discovery made to him by the school.