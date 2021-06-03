‘You are resigning. You are resigning,’ – Kevin Lunney tells court of horrific attack that left him needing 26 stitches and surgery on his leg

KEVIN Lunney was on his knees with his bloodied hands tied tightly behind his back with cable ties. They were pulled so tight that his hands had started to go numb.

He was inside a darkened container, there were no windows as far as he could recall, and the ground below was covered in cattle manure.

After about 15 minutes on his knees, his attackers once again turned their attention to his hands. In a bid to remove any traces of DNA, one of them had already taken a Stanley knife and scraped deep under each fingernail.

This process, running the Stanley blade over and back under his fingernails, went on for “some time,” Mr Lunney told the non-jury Special Criminal Court this morning.

At one point he feared his fingers would be cut off. After the scraping with the Stanley knife, one of the men then took Mr Lunney’s eye-drop liquid and rubbed it on his hands. This tactic proved to be of “no use” according to Mr Lunney’s evidence, and two of the men had a conversation about what to do next.

“We need bleach,” said one of them, according to Mr Lunney.

For a time after that, it was just Mr Lunney and one of his attackers alone in the container. When the others returned, they asked for his hands.

“They poured liquid over my hands,” he told the Special Criminal court.

“They had a rough rag that they were using to rub my hands hard.

He could smell it was bleach and he could feel it burning the cuts in his hands. After a time, one of the men then said: “We have to strip him.”

The Stanley knife was used to cut his trousers, with the blade scraping along his leg as it went. The stripping continued until he was in his boxer shorts, which one of them said not to remove, to “leave him with some dignity”.

“They rubbed me from head to toe in bleach,” said Mr Lunney.

This included squeezing bleach in under the material covering his face, before handing him the rag and telling him to rub hard “up and down my legs front and back”.

By this stage of the ordeal, Mr Lunney had suffered a number of cuts to his legs, a blow to his face and injuries to his fingernails.

“They finished with that,” he told the court. “Then I was pulled to my feet.”

Earlier, after stepping inside the container, Mr Lunney’s attackers had told him what the conditions of his safe release were. He was instructed to resign from his position alongside three other directors in Quinn Industrial Holdings. He was also told to “drop all charges and injunctions north and south.”

They had been watching him for six weeks, his attackers told him. They knew all about him. Moreover, they knew all about his “daughter in the GAA top”.

After finishing with the bleach and pulling him to his feet, he was asked again if he agreed to do what he had been told. He said yes and one of the men said they would let him go.

“But we have to rough you up,” he added.

By the time he was dumped on the side of a road and told to crawl to the nearest garden at around 9pm that evening, Mr Lunney’s injuries included facial wounds that required 26 stitches and a leg injury that required the insertion of a steel pin from knee to ankle.

While still in the container, he had been struck twice on the right leg with what he described in court as a “wooden implement”, something similar to a fencepost. One, maybe two men shone a light on him while another inflicted the blows.

After the first blow, one of the men asked the others: “Did that snap?” When the answer was no, a second blow was delivered. Mr Lunney then told the court that he was struck up to 20 times on his right arm.

He told the three-judge court: “Each time he (one of the attackers) would say, ‘You are resigning. You are resigning’. And I would say ‘yes.’”

A Stanley blade was then used to slash each side of his face after he was told: “We have to mark you.”

Before he was bundled into a van, one of the men took the blade one final time and pressed it into Mr Lunney’s chest. Saying each word as he carved the letters QIH into his skin, he told Mr Lunney it was “so you remember why you are here”.