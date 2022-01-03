‘Worse for wear’ events worker called garda a ‘scumbag and paedo’

Brian Fay (40) of The Paddocks, Naas, Co Kildare, leaving Dublin District Court yesterday (WEDS) after he was charged with public order offences. PIC: Collins Courts

AN events worker who drunkenly called a garda a “scumbag , a pig and a paedo” had been having a “tough time” during the pandemic, a court has heard.

Brian Fay (40) was “worse for wear” when he hurled abuse at the officer, who escorted him out of the staff area of a city centre shop.

Judge Michael Walsh struck the case out, leaving Fay without a conviction, after he made a €200 charity donation.

Fay, of The Paddocks, Naas, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The court heard the incident happened at Dame Street after 8pm on November 14, 2021.

Gardaí saw the accused walking down the street, shouting at people he was passing and gesturing at them.

He tried to enter a shop but was refused by security and remonstrated with them, a garda sergeant said.

Fay then went to another shop, where he went into a staff area before being removed and escorted out of the shop by gardaí.

He called the garda a “scumbag, a pig and paedo” and was arrested.

Fay worked in events but had been out of work due to the pandemic.

It had been an “incredibly tough time” for everyone but especially anyone in the accused’s line of business, defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew said.

He was living in a boat on the Grand Canal because he could not afford to rent in Dublin.

On the night he had been at a gig, had too much to drink and was “very much worse for wear”.