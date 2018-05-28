Two workmates who hit speeds of up to 220kph as they separately rushed home have been banned from the road.

Workmates who drove home at 'record' 220kph banned from road

Construction workers Ion Stamati (26) and Mihail Bors (23) drove without regard to other road users, passing each other in the inside lane, a court was told.

Judge David McHugh said the speed was "probably a record" during his time on the bench. He fined Stamati and Bors €250 each and banned them for two years.

Stamati, of Greenwood Heights, Coolock, and Bors, of Chapelview Apartments, Lucan, both admitted charges of dangerous driving on the N4 Leixlip on April 16. Sgt Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardai in an unmarked patrol car observed two vehicles heading towards Dublin at high speed.

Manoeuvre Sgt Callaghan said Stamati was driving a Mercedes and Bors was in a Passat.

As they passed the Celbridge interchange, the cars reached speeds of 205kph. She added that gardai saw Bors undertake Stamati, at speed and without indicating. Stamati then completed the same manoeuvre. The pair were clocked at up to 220kph.

Gardai indicated for the pair to pull over, which they did, and co-operated fully.

Defence solicitor Matthew Kenny asked the judge to consider a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving. He said that if the men lost their licences they would lose their jobs.

Mr Kenny said the men were not "boy racers" but conceded that they were driving "without any regard to other road users". Judge McHugh refused to reduce the charges, saying it was not only the speed but the manner of driving that was a concern.

