Workman told gardaí he ‘had meat cleaver for cutting insulation’, court hears

A WORKMAN caught carrying a meat cleaver in his pocket in the city centre late at night insisted he had been using it in his job earlier.

Alexandru Serbezan (32) maintained he had been cutting insulation with the cleaver and was on his way home when gardaí stopped him.

Judge Paula Murphy said she found his explanation “very difficult to accept” and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for gardaí to make further enquiries.

Mr Serbezan, with an address at Thomas Street, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of the cleaver and another knife.

Garda Sergeant Zita Woods said on February 27, officers went to Thomas Street where it was reported that there was a man in dark clothing in

possession of a knife.

They found Mr Serbezan with a meat cleaver and a knife hidden in his pocket.

He had no previous convictions. The accused accepted it was a “significant sized cleaver”, his solicitor said.

“The only time I have ever seen that sort of knife is in a butchers,” Judge Murphy said.

Mr Serbezan worked in insulation and a stanley blade alone could not cut through it, his lawyer said.

He had been working late, and went to a fast food restaurant after. He assumed one of the staff saw the knife in his pocket and called the gardaí.

“I have to say I’m finding it very difficult to accept that,” Judge Murphy said. “It’s a very serious knife to have.​”​​​​​​