Worker’s dismissal for spitting after being reminded of social distancing is upheld

A worker put the health of his colleagues in danger when he spat at his Co Tipperary workplace during a time when the entire country was in the fearful grip of Covid-19.

That is according to Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator Gaye Cunningham who dismissed Dariusz Swider’s claim for unfair dismissal against Carey Glass.

The Nenagh glass processing firm – which employs 450 people – summarily dismissed Mr Swider for gross misconduct on March 27, 2020, one day after he was seen spitting on the ground as managers tried to ensure that workers remained socially distant at the firm’s turnstile clock-in clock-out gates.

Mr Swider had been employed as a commercial generative operative at the company since July 2005.

According to the company, at 4.05pm on March 26, 2020 the firm’s health and safety officer (HSO) noticed Mr Swider getting very close to the person in front of him and he called out to Mr Swider to remind him to keep a safe distance.

The HSO stated that Mr Swider did not step back when requested but turned his head towards the HSO and spat on the ground.

According to Carey Glass, this was confirmed by five witnesses in their witness statements. The HSO called Mr Swider again but he continued to clock out and left.

At a disciplinary meeting on March 27, the firm stated that when questioned, Mr Swider denied spitting on the ground towards the HSO “and he showed no remorse whatsoever and a total lack of understanding for the seriousness of his behaviour”.

Ms Cunningham found that given the circumstances at the time of March 26, 2020, Carey Glass acted as a reasonable employer in summarily dismissing Mr Swider “in a situation where he put the health of others in the workplace in danger”.

Ms Cunningham also found that Mr Swider, by his behaviour and attitude, left Carey Glass “with no other option but to dismiss him on the grounds of gross misconduct”.

“There is a responsibility on employees to comply in the interests of the health and safety of all in the workplace,” she said.

“The period during which the incident occurred was a most difficult challenging time, when the entire country and wider world was in a fearful grip of Covid-19.”

The firm told the WRC at the time of late March 2020 “we were terrorised and still are by a life-threatening virus sweeping the world”.

Carey Glass stated that the dismissal was fair “as there were substantial grounds, due to the conduct of the employee, justifying the dismissal on grounds of gross misconduct”.

The firm stated that it was also deeply concerning that during one meeting, Mr Swider allegedly stated “this is just another unimportant thing”.

The firm's domestic director told Mr Swider “this is extremely important and your response shows your attitude on Covid-19”.

The Domestic Director believed there were reasonable grounds to believe the incident happened and given the severity of the issue, the sanction was instant dismissal.

However, a Government ‘Stay at Home’ order delayed the dismissal letter being issued and it was sent out on July 7, 2020.

In his evidence at the WRC, Mr Swider stated that what he did was misinterpreted.

He said he meant no disrespect to the HSO and that he was worried about his family, and did not mean to spit deliberately.

Mr Swider said that he has a sinus problem and there was nowhere else to spit.

He was aware of the Covid-19 signs but said that he did not spit in the direction of the HSO and if the HSO felt he was disrespectful, he would apologise.

Mr Swider told the WRC that he does not remember saying that it was an “unimportant thing”.