Worker took over €2,700 from hospital coffee shop till

A hospital coffee shop worker who stole more than €2,700 from the till was under financial pressure at the time and his behaviour “spiralled”, a court heard.

Vladislav Brecko (27) “saw a way to get money” and stole a total of €2,775 from the coffee shop in James Connolly Memorial Hospital over a three month period in 2019.

Brecko had since repaid all the money, his lawyer said.

Judge Gerard Jones said he had to record a conviction and fined Brecko €500.

The defendant, with an address at Riverwood Glebe, Castleknock, admitted counts of theft at Cafe To Go, James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown on dates between March and May 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí received a report from the manager of Cafe To Go that money had been taken from the till.

Sgt Callaghan said gardaí viewed CCTV footage and altered cash sheets, and discovered the sum stolen was €2,775.

Sgt Callaghan said Brecko co-operated fully with gardaí and made admissions when he was questioned.

The court heard Brecko had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said Brecko was under pressure financially at the time of these offences.

He saw a way to get some money, it spiralled, and he got caught, she added.

Ms Breen said Brecko was originally from Lithuania, had lived in Ireland for five years.