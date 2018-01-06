Worker fired for not driving uninsured car gets €50,000

Pejazyr Cakolli was sacked in September 2015 by his Shannon airport-based employer, Swissport Ireland, after his refusal to drive a company vehicle on a road which the public has access to adjacent to the airport.

In the main, Mr Cakolli drove company vehicles 'airside', but was on occasion required to drive on roadways outside the airfield.

In August 2015, Mr Cakolli refused to drive the vehicle on the road which the public has access to over his concerns that the company vehicle did not carry tax, insurance or NCT discs. As a result, he was sacked for 'gross misconduct'.