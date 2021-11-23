Worker claims he was exposed to toxic chemicals while working on refurbishment at Intel plant

A man who has claimed he was exposed to a toxic and noxious chemical while working on a refurbishment job at the Intel Ireland plant has launched a High Court action.

Seven years after the alleged exposure the prognosis for 71-year-old John Matthews w,ho suffers from shortness of breath, is chronic, his counsel Barney Quirke SC told the court.

The claims relate to the refurbishment of a clean room where microchips are manufactured at the Leixlip, Co Kildare, plant and the pouring of a chemical sealant known as Penatron/ASTC 3003c

The case is being regarded as a test case for as many as 10 other actions being taken in the High Court in relation to alleged exposure.

Opening the case, Mr Quirke SC, with Richard Lyons SC, said the alleged exposure has had a cruel effect on the life of father-of-four John Matthews and his retirement is completely altered from what he expected.

His client worked as a carpenter and was involved in what were called pop outs where the chemical Penatron was poured.

Mr Matthews, of Ardee Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, has sued his employer Ardmac Ltd with a registered office at Swords Business Campus, Balheary Road, Swords, Co Dublin, and Intel Ireland Ltd with registered offices at Simmonscourt House, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin. The refurbishments works on an Intel clean room were being carried out by Ardmac at the Leixlip plant.

Mr Matthews has claimed between June 2013 and October 2014 he was allegedly exposed to toxic and noxious chemicals including Penatron/ASTC 3003c while he was working at the plant.

He has also claimed a number of his co-employees were allegedly exposed to known carcinogens.

He has further claimed there was an alleged failure to have regard to the fact that the system of work devised allegedly involved Mr Matthews and his co-employees being exposed to a sensitising agent. They developed symptoms allegedly consistent with being exposed to noxious fumes or toxic chemical agents.

It is also claimed there was an alleged failure to have regard that Mr Matthews’ and his co-employees allegedly had symptoms which tended to improve when away from work and allegedly tended to recur or deteriorate on alleged exposure to the agent.

There was, it was further claimed. A failure to change the work system and to take all appropriate steps or to provide all necessary equipment to prevent harmful exposure to sensitising agents.

There was also an alleged failure to have regard to the fact that repeated or over exposure may allegedly cause lung damage, irritation or contact dermatitis and other harmful symptoms and conditions.

All the claims are denied.

Mr Quirke said Mr Matthews was 63-years-old at the time of the alleged exposure.

Counsel said Mr Matthews had stinging in his eyes, blisters on the tongue and symptoms which were typical of exposure to allegedly harmful chemicals.

The case continues.