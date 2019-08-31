A MAN has been accused of knocking out a work colleague’s tooth with a punch to the face during a tussle in the back of a taxi.

Worker accused of knocking out his colleague's tooth in taxi

Remigijus Cypas (56) allegedly caused the injury when he had the other man in a headlock and struck him as they sat in the cab in Dublin.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican adjourned his case for hearing on a date next year.

Mr Cypas, of Alexander Place, East Wall, is charged with assault causing harm.

He is pleading not guilty to the charge.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Phibsborough Road on January 12 last year.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to a judge considering jurisdiction.

A garda sergeant told Judge Coolican it was alleged the accused and the other man were sitting in the back of a taxi on the night in question.

The alleged victim was a 30-year-old colleague of the defendant, the court heard.

A tussle took place between them, and in the course of this, it was alleged, the accused had the man in a headlock and punched him in the face, knocking out one of his teeth.

The court heard there was a separate counter-accusation.

Judge Coolican accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

The accused’s solicitor said the prosecution had a copy of the medical report on file.

The judge certified for a Lithuanian interpreter after hearing the accused had some English but would need translation for a full hearing.

She remanded the defendant on continuing bail, to appear in court again on a date in January.

