Woodland charity faces crippling bills as it's forced to defend personal injury claim

A charity that preserves Ireland's woodlands is facing crippling legal bills as it is being forced to defend a personal injury claim in the High Court - despite the alleged accident not happening on its land.

A charity that preserves Ireland's woodlands is facing crippling legal bills as it is being forced to defend a personal injury claim in the High Court - despite the alleged accident not happening on its land.

The Native Woodland Trust is one of five groups joined in the proceedings after a woman claimed she injured herself while walking in Girley Bog, Athboy, Co Meath, in 2016.

She claims she lost her footing and fell on her right shoulder due to the "incomplete and unsafe nature of the walkway" in the bog land.

The High Court summons claims the walkway ended two metres short of where it was "designed or intended to and required the plaintiff to step off the walkway when it was dangerous to do so".

It also states she suffered a comminuted fracture, could not return to work for an extended period of time and continues to suffer from significant pain.

Linda Lawlor, one of the trustees with the charity, emailed the plaintiff's solicitors providing proof that the alleged incident didn't happen on land owned by the Native Woodland Trust. The Google map co-ordinates show the alleged accident happened 1.4km away from any land owned by the trust. She also outlined how there is no boardwalk on any land owned by the trust.

However, the charity was still joined in proceedings and now Ms Lawlor fears for its survival.

The trust relies on public donations and has had to put projects on hold due to the ongoing legal case.

Its insurance has risen from €600 to €6,500 and a reserve of €50,000 has been put aside due to the pending personal injury claim. Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ms Lawlor said she was left with no option but to go public to highlight the charity's plight.

"We're running out of options and we've found it really hard to keep going with the day-to-day business," she said.

"We rely on donations and we can't afford to be spending those on High Court proceedings when the incident didn't even happen on our land. We weren't aware of any incident until we got a solicitor's letter.

"We didn't initially notify our insurers as when I contacted the solicitor highlighting it didn't happen on our land I thought that would be the end of it, but unfortunately not."

The charity has already racked up legal fees of around €2,500, but this will rise if it has to instruct a barrister to defend the case in the High Court.

The Irish Independent has contacted the plaintiff's solicitors for comment.

Irish Independent