Woman’s phone snatched in park

A young man snatched a woman’s phone as she was out walking in a park in a “disgraceful” theft, a court heard.

Clayton Mulhall (23) was “very messed up” on tablets and alcohol when he stole the phone.

He has since paid compensation but Judge Bryan Smyth told him to pay another €500 to avoid jail. The judge adjourned the case to June and said he would consider a suspended sentence.

Mulhall, of Park Place, Church Road, East Wall, pleaded guilty to theft.

Dublin District Court heard a woman was walking in Fairview Park on October 23, 2019 when Mulhall approached her from behind and took her mobile phone from her hand. He was later identified on CCTV.

The accused was unemployed and heavily addicted to tablets and alcohol at the time, his solicitor said.

He has since turned his life around and got a new job in ventilation, she said.

“It’s a disgraceful thing to do,” the judge said, noting the effect on the victim as set out in her impact statement.

“People can’t walk around Fairview Park now without someone coming up behind them and snatching their phone,” Judge Smyth said.