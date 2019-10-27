'Woman's death in a ditch haunts me'

The inquest into the death of Geraldine McGuinness last Thursday found she died of natural causes in October last year after last being seen at her lodgings in Gorey.

Former academic Patrick PJ Chisholm rented a room in his home to Ms McGuinness and was the last known person to see her alive.

He told the Sunday Independent: "I feel sad. I look into the room [she occupied] virtually every night and I'm sad I didn't do more for her. It's a guilt complex.

"I should have been more aware of her past. That's my regret. I am haunted by it."

Ms McGuinness was described at the inquest as a reclusive woman, who was estranged from her family and travelled the country, keeping to herself.

Mr Chisholm recalled how she called at his house early last year seeking lodgings, saying she had heard by word of mouth that he took in lodgers.

He said she was a "black wisp" who rarely used the kitchen or sitting room and kept to her room. She stayed until October, when she left without warning.

"She came down. She was in the hall when I came from the kitchen," he said.

"She had her bag with her and she smiled and said thanks," he recalled.

"She didn't mention anything about not coming back. She just said that single word: thanks."

Ms McGuinness told Mr Chisholm her name was Gabriel. The inquest into her death heard she had a daughter, Gabriella, from whom she had been estranged for eight years.

In a deposition, Gabriella said they had lived in Italy with her father, moved to Ireland 14 years ago and she had lost contact with her mother eight years ago after she moved to Northern Ireland.

Mr Chisholm said she never mentioned any family to him. "She never ever mentioned anybody else at all," he said.

Ms McGuinness was found by Angela Kehoe and her friend, Audrey Jacob, who both attended her inquest. She was covered with a blanket, her rucksack nearby. Gardai found a rent receipt in her belongings which took them to Patrick PJ Chisholm. Although it was initially thought she had been dead for more than a year, the coroner for Wexford, Dr Sean Nixon, confirmed she died in October, in the place where her body was found last January.

Geraldine McGuinness was "a very reclusive lady", he said. She was not good at self-care and may have had poor nutrition. She died in the sleeping position.

She had blankets and a "hot water bottle of some description" beside her.

Before the inquest closed, Inspector Pat Cody offered sympathy on behalf of An Garda Siochana to the deceased woman's friends and family, as did the jury.

The coroner had a final word of praise for the local people who organised Ms McGuinness's funeral in their community.

When her remains were found in January, her true identity was not publicly disclosed and few in the parish seemed to know her. Yet the parishioners held a candlelit vigil for her in Ferns six days later.

She was remembered by her name in June when she was buried at Ballyduff cemetery, not far from where she was found, in a grave donated by the parish.

