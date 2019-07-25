Woman's (82) €27,000 life savings stolen in deception

An 82-year-old woman had almost €27,000 stolen from her bank account after she was befriended by a young woman and gave her bank card to go shopping for her.

Brid Murphy had her life savings stolen when the money was gradually withdrawn from her Bank of Ireland account in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

A 24-year-old mother of three who befriended the elderly woman yesterday pleaded guilty to a number of sample theft charges.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard how Alicia Shaw regularly took up to €700 a day using a bank card belonging to Ms Murphy. At one point there was just €4.04 left in the pensioner's bank account.

Shaw, of Kingscourt, Co Cavan, and another woman had befriended Ms Murphy and were given her bank card to do some shopping for her.

Shaw was arrested after gardaí reviewed CCTV footage from the bank. She initially denied the thefts but later admitted her part in the deception.

She will be sentenced tomorrow.

