Woman assaulted hospital doorman after being refused entry amid Covid restrictions, court hears

Georgeta and Larisa Serban gave abuse to gardaí at hospital

A WOMAN was arrested after she punched a hospital security guard when she was refused entry to visit her niece due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Georgeta Serban (50) “overreacted” when she struck the doorman twice in the chest after she left Dublin’s Temple Street Hospital briefly and could not get back in.

Her daughter, Larisa Serban (25), arrived when her mother phoned for help and she too was arrested, for shouting abuse at the investigating garda.

Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act, leaving them without convictions.

Georgeta Serban, of Manorfield, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, pleaded guilty to assault.

Both she and her daughter, Larisa, of Springfield, Lismacaffrey, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, admitted threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard that last July 1, a security guard had told Georgeta Serban she was unable to enter the hospital due to Covid-19 rules.

The accused became aggressive toward the security man, punching him twice in the chest.

She failed to leave the area after being directed and was arrested.

Georgeta Serban moved to Ireland from Romania 10 years ago and had never come to the attention of the gardaí before, defence solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

He said she had been at the hospital all day with her niece, who had suffered an injury.

She left the hospital briefly to get something, and when she tried to get back in, there was an issue with this and she was aggrieved.

She accepted that she overreacted, Mr Broderick said.

Larisa Serban tried to go to her mother’s aid and was arrested after she began shouting abuse at the gardaí.

She accepted she was “irate” and her behaviour too was inappropriate.

She had previous convictions for motoring offences.

