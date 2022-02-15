Woman with more than 130 previous conviction arrested for shouting abuse at Busáras security

A WOMAN with more than 130 previous convictions on her record was arrested for shouting abuse at bus station security staff.

Natalie Ryan (40) caused the disturbance outside a garda station in Dublin city centre.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a three-month suspended sentence.

Ryan, of Ferrycarrig Drive, Coolock, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.

Dublin District Court heard she was found acting aggressively toward security at Busáras on February 1, 2020.

She was told to leave the area and was arrested when she failed to do so. Ryan had 132 previous convictions.

The offences took place outside a garda station, which was probably what brought it to their attention, defence solicitor Rory Staines said.

She had a “significant problem with alcohol” over the years, Mr Staines said.

She had now been sober for more than a year and was looking after her elderly mother. Although lockdown led to challenges, Ryan had not fallen off the wagon and had not had a drink in 14 months.

Judge Smyth said a prison sentence was warranted, but he suspended it for two years.