Woman who was thrown from horse when dog ran into her path awarded €52k

A woman who was thrown from a horse when a dog ran into her path as she was out riding at the Castle Leslie estate in Co Monaghan has been awarded €52,000 by the High Court.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr said Jacqueline Whelan suffered a nasty injury as a result of falling from the horse while on a weekend break at the Monaghan estate two years ago.

The judge said Ms Whelan was knocked unconscious for a short period and had pain in her lower back area afterwards. The main area of concern, the judge said was the extensive area of bruising which became infected and Ms Whelan developed a blister. Mr Justice Barr said he accepted Ms Whelan's evidence that she experienced considerable pain and discomfort during this period after the accident.

Jacqueline Whelan (45) Ballyhays, Co Kildare, sued Castle Leslie Equestrian Holidays Ltd, the owner of Castle Leslie, Glaslough, Co Monaghan as a result of the accident on February 13, 2016. The horse she was riding became startled by a dog and reared up causing her to be thrown to the ground. She claimed there was an alleged failure to mount her on a suitably quiet and reliable horse given her level of inexperience and and an alleged failure to ensure the horseriding activity would take place in an area or along a route where the horses were not likely to be startled or upset by dogs or other interferences. She further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide her with an approved back protector and to ensure she wore it when riding.

Liability was not at issue in the case which was before the court for assessment of damages only. Mr Justice Barr said Ms Whelan has also been left with three areas of blemishes on her left buttock and while they are not serious cosmetic blemishes, she will have to live with them for the rest of her life.

