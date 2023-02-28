| 5.6°C Dublin

Woman who was removed from cruise ship after ‘sarcastic’ remark about suicide loses false imprisonment claim

Solicitor Caroline Fanning. Photo Collins Courts
Royal Caribbean International's Oasis of the Seas

Solicitor Caroline Fanning. Photo Collins Courts

Royal Caribbean International's Oasis of the Seas

Tim Healy

A woman who claimed she was falsely imprisoned after making a comment about suicide while on board a cruise ship has lost her High Court action.

Caroline Fanning (49), a solicitor from Foxrock Avenue, Dublin, claimed she was falsely imprisoned after she made a “sarcastic” comment that “there may be a suicide”, while on the phone with a Royal Caribbean ship receptionist in the early hours of August 9, 2015.

