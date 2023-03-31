| 11.5°C Dublin

Woman who tripped over her own dog at pet store loses High Court damages claim

Tim Healy

A woman who tripped over her own dog on a visit to a pet store and groomers has lost her High Court action for damages.

Carole Vickery claimed she broke her leg in the trip on a lip of a doorway but Mr Justice Tony O'Connor found the evidence was she tripped over her own dog.

