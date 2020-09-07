Woman who stole €12 worth of cider jailed

A SHOPLIFTER who hid stolen cider in her bag after it was taken by an accomplice has been given a three-month sentence.

Deborah Malcolmson (33) and the accomplice were in a relationship with each another and had alcohol problems at the time, a court heard.

Judge John Brennan made the sentence concurrent to a term she is already serving. Malcolmson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the theft charge.

Dublin District Court heard she went to Centra, Harold's Cross on July 10, 2019 with a man.

The man selected an eight-pack of Bulmers worth €12 and handed it to Malcolmson, who put it in her bag and left without paying.

She was arrested and the property was recovered.

Malcolmson had 52 previous convictions, all alcohol-related.

The defence said the accused was no longer in a relationship with the accomplice and was dealing with her alcohol problem.

He asked the judge not to add to her sentence.

Judge Brennan said shoplifting had a cumulative effect on businesses.

But he acknowledged Malcolmson was "turning her life around" and made the sentence concurrent.

